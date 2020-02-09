Condemning Pacers as ‘old buses’ does a disservice to Northern rail – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Jane, Dore Court, Sheffield.

HERE we go again, Labour MP Rachel Reeves describes the un-loved Pacer trains as “based on old Leyland National buses” (The Yorkshire Post, February 1).

The state of the region's rail network continuesto polarise political and public opinion.

Now invest in Northern rail to get trains back on track – Rachel Reeves

I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised to hear an MP indulging in ill-informed tub-thumping, but I do wish that people could at least try to be more knowledgable. Pacers were built on proper steel frames to full railway standards – they had to be for perfectly obvious reasons. The only Leyland National components were the external panels, and even they were modified to suit. Clear?

Why these eight broken promises over Pacer trains here are Chris Grayling’s legacy of failure – Tom Richmond

Basic, uncomfortable, noisy, certainly. And I am just as glad they are going as the rest of you. But they were not “old buses” – that comment just displays ignorance.

Reliability of rail services across the North remains a major issue.

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Grimsby.

YOUR correspondent is right in that though the increase in the number of cars was forecast, the same wasn’t true about rail passengers (The Yorkshire Post, February 5). To me a lot of the trouble arose with privatisation. Not simply the introduction of profit motive, but that running trans became separate to owning the track and the rest of the infrastructure. For given the size of the UK, you can’t really divorce one from the other without causing problems. Which indeed we’ve got today.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

THE idea of banning the sale of all but electric cars (The Yorkshire Post, February 5) may well be a sound idea but the big question is whether it is achievable. I very much doubt so.

Could this be just another of Boris Johnson’s soundbites to placate the Greens? Boris speaks of many things such as more police on our streets, coming down hard on knife crime and drug dealers, but the only certain thing is that his mouth opens and shuts.

I sincerely hope I am wrong, but where is the evidence of improvement?

From: David Speight, Tingley.

REGARDING smart motorways (Jayne Dowle, The Yorkshire Post, February 3), there is no mention of the majority of drivers never having any training in motorway driving. I am aware that learner drivers since June 2018 can take lessons on motorways if the vehicle is fitted with dual control. This is not as yet compulsory – nor is it part of the driving test.

Since the introduction of motorways, we have allowed drivers to use them with no training.