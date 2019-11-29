Conservatives can’t spend billions without raising tax - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

IT IS interesting that the Tories have dropped all references to austerity, and are now simply claiming that their extra spending plans are sensible whereas Labour’s or not.

This shows to me what party has won the economic argument.

Incidentally, Labour are at least promising that money will be raised through extra taxes on the well-off and cutting the Inheritance Tax threshold.

But how will Boris Johnson’s billions (The Yorkshire Post, November 25) be paid for given his new tax triple-lock?

From: Max Nottingham, St Faith’s Street, Lincoln.

“THERE IS no money tree” said Boris and his predecessor as Prime Minister. Then the Government spent millions on TV advertising.

First on Europe, then on the NHS, seeming to hint that people should not bother their doctors.

But we all know that delaying a doctor’s visit can sorely threaten your health.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

Boris JOHNSON appears blithely unaware that capitulating to the EU, as his Withdrawal Agreement does in so many areas, entrenches a future trade deal that does exactly the same.

The EU will not agree a fair trade deal with the UK.

Only by walking away can the UK escape from EU control to become free and independent.

Haven’t our useless Establishment understood the basics yet?