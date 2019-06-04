Delusional to think Donald Trump will help Britain - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

DON’T be fooled by talk of the benefits of a trade deal between Britain and the US (David Craggs, The Yorkshire Post, June 1). Donald Trump comes to promote America’s interests and a deal will reflect them. A desperate British PM could be pressured into a rushed US trade deal, regardless of long-term damage to British farmers.

Canada and Mexico found their carefully negotiated trade deal, the North American Free Trade Agreement, was near ripped apart under Trump. Arbitration in dispute is near impossible because the US has blocked appointment of arbitrators.

Beware of counting on the so-called “special relationship”. It is a phrase parroted by British politicians but which means little on Capitol Hill. Trump is good at honeyed words but reality is very different.

Britain has hosted state visits from far worse countries than the United States, but never from a leader who behaved so boorishly towards his host country. Revealing the content of a private conversation with the Queen, and insulting the Duchess of Sussex, are just some examples. Britain’s Donald Trump fan club are deluding themselves if they think he will really help Britain.