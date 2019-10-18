Diana’s death justifies Duke and Duchess of Sussex taking action to protect Meghan’s letters – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Horncastle, Bessacarr, Doncaster.

I WAS not too happy with Jayne Dowle’s column headlined ‘Royals’ mental health website is waste of money’ (The Yorkshire Post, October 10).

The late Diana, Princess of Wales, with a young Prince Harry in 1985.

Time’s up as Meghan Markle shows bullies are on wrong side of history as Duke and Duchess of Sussex take on media – Clair Challenor-Chadwick

In particular, her reference to “Prince Harry’s savage attack on the Press which has left many of us wondering whether he has still got work to do on himself to come to terms with the tragic death of his mother Diana”.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wrong priorities and have lost my public support - Yorkshire Post letters

Still got work to do? I should think he has. What a patronising thing to say. From my own experience, bad things that happen to you in childhood never leave you and I don’t blame him at all for defending his wife. After all, you can hardly expect him to stand idly by to watch a rerun of what happened to his mother.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking legal action against press intrusion.

Mental health campaign fronted by Prince Harry and Prince William is sticking plaster approach - Jayne Dowle

The Press has a problem. It believes it has the absolute right to attack people, but holds its hands up in self-righteous horror when they strike back. I remember my grandmother used to say ‘Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it’.

Thankfully, mental health is finally being given the credence it has always deserved.