Distortion, untruths and immorality of democracy as Brexit crisis deepens - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Rajmund Brent, Wath upon Dearne.

LETTERS mention the notion of the morality of democracy (The Yorkshire Post, August 16).

Boris Johnson maintains that the UK will leave the EU on October 31. Photo by Jon Super - WPA Pool/Getty Images

This set me thinking about the immorality of democracy with reference to the EU referendum particularly but not solely.

How about distortion of facts, blatant untruths, manipulation of media of all types pandering to visceral attitudes, tribal verbal and physical abuse arising from winners’ and losers’ identity?

I have no solution to this but was it not Churchill who said something to the effect that the democratic process was imperfect but it was the only system we had?

Brexit continues to polarise political and public opinion. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

From: D Bond, Leeds.

The doom-mongers are once again heaping all the blame on Brexit for our poor economic performance (Chris Haskins, The Yorkshire Post, August 17).

There is no mention of the international situation, with Germany on the brink of recession for the past six months, the impasse between the US and China and the ongoing tension in the Gulf. The London-centric elite and the union-dominated Labour Party have consistently run down this country, so is it any wonder that investors are shy to invest?

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

PETER Rickaby (The Yorkshire Post, August 19) conveniently chooses to forget who actually threw the spanners, namely the ERG wing of the Conservative Party and their DUP allies, many of whom wanted ‘‘no deal’’ in the first place. If it had not been for their unwillingness to accept sensible compromises, we would have left the EU last March with a deal and a transition period, so as to avoid any chaos.

From: Keith Pinshon, Dalton, Thirsk.

DONALD Tusk’s and the Irish Government’s brusque rejection of Boris Johnson’s request to negotiate a final deal with the EU by removing the undemocratic backstop, saying the outcome would be a hard border, reveals their true intention to humiliate and punish our country.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

DICK Lindley endorses Boris Johnson’s language in calling “Remainer” MPs “collaborators” (The Yorkshire Post, August 19) and adds that we are “enslaved” by the EU. Will someone tell him that the war is over, Hitler is dead and Europe’s nation states are not occupied.