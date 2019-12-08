Don’t blame Brexit and European Union for North’s economic woes – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Nick Hudson, Harrogate.

WE moved to Yorkshire from the South East some years ago. It wasn’t long before the realities of the North-South divide came into sharp focus. There are persistent problems and deficiencies that would not be tolerated down south. The main problem is the successive governments, Labour and Conservative, that have neglected the North. It’s gone on so long people have accepted it’s the norm in the North.

Will next week's election break the Brexit deadlock at Westminster?

Why Power Up The North will benefit the whole of Britain – The Yorkshire Post says

That perception is perpetuated by councillors who have done well and been comfortable maintaining the status quo. I don’t think northern MPs have fought hard enough for the North’s corner either.

Only HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail will lead to more reliable train services here – The Yorkshire Post says

The great tragedy is that people are still blaming the EU for the North’s malaise. Time and again I read letters in The Yorkshire Post hailing Brexit as the way to go. They seem to far outweigh comments from Remainers. It is criminal that those responsible for the economic and social problems of the North are wriggling off the hook by perpetuating this myth.

Readers remain sceptical about labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's spending plans.

Why these eight broken promises over Pacer trains here are Chris Grayling’s legacy of failure – Tom Richmond

I would be grateful if someone could list five good reasons to leave the EU that will have tangible benefits for the average person. It might make me and a lot of others feel much better.

If that can’t be done, could someone list the key problems of the North – like transport, health and social care, housing and homelessness, debt, unemployment, low wages, crime – and identify which ones have been caused by the EU?

The more I think about this the more I feel we are being taken for mugs by a minority of disaster capitalists and tax evaders who will profit from Brexit. It breaks my heart that so many in the North are prepared to facilitate this Brexit and then be among the regions that will suffer the worst as a consequence. But, hey, “let’s get Brexit done”.

From: Glen Harding, Leeds.

FOLLOWING yet another terrorist attack in London, surely Labour voters need to be made fully aware of Jeremy Corbyn’s history of links to terrorist movements so they are well informed before this election?

It is crucial to our national security that Corbyn never gets the keys to 10 Downing Street. As well as his links, his unreliability and Marxist views have resulted in the US already affirming they will be unable to share security secrets if he became PM.

Corbyn should face justice for his links to terrorists and stop spreading lies about Boris Johnson selling out the NHS.

This is just a cover-up for Corbyn’s hatred for the US – a staunch UK ally and opponent of worldwideterrorism.

From: S Hutchins, Princess Avenue, Knaresborough.

IT is with disgust that I write in relation to the “neutral” stance the leader of the Labour party has taken regarding Brexit. Prior to the 2016 referendum, I was in strong favour of remaining in the EU but now the result is for us to leave, we need to honour the will of the people.

To take the ground, as Mr Corbyn has, of neither one thing nor the other, is ridiculous.

Trade deals will take time but for a country to be led blindly with an indecisive leader surely will result in further delay.

The nation is groaning for the job to be done and not more needless referendums.

From: Tim Hunter, Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough.

IT seems there are two extreme viewpoints in the Brexit debate.

Some people (the Brexit Party) will never believe we have left the EU, no matter what deal we get.

Then some people (Liberal Democrats) will never accept the result of the 2016 referendum. Neither of these two blinkered viewpoints are valid, as these two extreme factions will find out to their cost next Thursday.

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

NIGEL Farage is correct that Boris Johnson’s proposed deal “isn’t Brexit”, though the Conservative spin machine will try to persuade us otherwise. Andrew Vine (The Yorkshire Post, December 3) is absolutely right to slate disinformation and manipulation of images used in the Conservative campaign.

Unfortunately they are not the only villains. We must all be on our guard.

From: Alex Surtees, Hillcrest Rise, Leeds.

IS it not time for Tony Blair to sit down and shut up? His concept that this election is “650 mini-elections” is a catchy but flawed soundbite. This election is about stopping Jeremy Corbyn’s ideology.

From: John Michael Frith, Castle Park, Cottingham.

REPLYING to Arthur Quarmby (The Yorkshire Post, December 4), Boris Johnson could have had more BBC air time if he had agreed to an interview with Andrew Neil.

Flood action ground focus

From: Richard Henley, Market Weighton, York.

THE last thing we need is another government department to regulate flooding – just another level of bureaucracy.

The Environment Agency seems to have a confused agenda. Their main function is to remove water when it falls but they seem to be sidetracked into obscure aspects such as the introduction of beavers. What we need is a locally based agency that can make decisions quickly to prevent problems. What we do not need is another expensive department which is slow to make decisions. Any investment should be directed to men and machines on the ground.