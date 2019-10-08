Don't let Brexiteers fool you that EU accounts are secret: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Michael Meadowcroft, former Liberal MP for Leeds West.

Your correspondent Mrs A Brennan of Doncaster demands that Sir John Major and Gina Miller should go to Brussels and demand to be shown the accounts of the EU’s existence since it began (The Yorkshire Post, October 5).

There is no need for the two eminent individuals to go to Brussels to go to Brussels for this purpose: Mrs Brennan and indeed any individual can sit at home and read the EU’s signed off accounts on their personal computer. The most recent year, 2017, is available by going to “EU-accounts-audit-in-brief-2017-EN.pdf” or any earlier year that she wishes to see is readily available.

The auditors mention some individual issues that require attention, just as the United Kingdom’s accounts invariably do, but they are signed off by the EU’s Court of Auditors. It is a pity that entirely false accusations about the EU’s accounts keep on being repeated despite all the easily available evidence to the contrary.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

Roger P Brown is surely cutting off his nose to spite his face in boycotting French food and drink and French car brand Peugeot (The Yorkshire Post, October 4).

Parliament has voted to prevent a no deal Brexit on October 31 but Boris Johnson insists the UK will leave, with or without a deal on that date.

It is not the fault of French producers that we like their wine, cheese and apples, nor the fault of Peugeot that the French lion badge is so prominent on our roads. British consumers long ago began to opt for the best products, regardless of provenance.

We do produce some fine cheeses such as Wensleydale, Stilton and Cheddar but we do not have anything like the prodigious range of the French. My understanding is that we are now producing some sparkling wine which surpasses good champagne. However, while Australia and California provide better value in the budget market, France still produces some of the world’s very best wines.

Peugeot was declared the UK’s “most dependable brand” at the JD Power awards in 2019. If I outlive my excellent Toyota, I will certainly consider going for a Peugeot.

From: Ken Cooke, Ilkley.

John Hemingway (The Yorkshire Post, October 4) is naïve to claim power must remain where it “always has been” – with the electorate – considering we have had universal suffrage only since 1928.

Even the much-vaunted Magna Carta only distributed some power to the nobility. For all history power has rested with the wealthy and still today it is not within the control of the “electorate”. He ignores the leverage of the lobbyists for big business and the wealthy.

Brexit Party backers and the right wing of the Tory party consist essentially of moneyed interests whose object is to direct policies in their own favour. The ERG in particular absolutely hates the recently enacted EU policy of eliminating tax havens and off-shore schemes.

That is why they promote Brexit: not to protect the interests of the electorate but to preserve their hedge funds and tax avoidance tricks.