Don’t shut the Leeds fire station which saved our lives – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Sylvia and David Bird, Kirkwood Crescent, Leeds.

SO Cookridge Fire Station may be closed own and replaced by housing.

Communities value local fire and rescue services.

In late January 1994, we suffered a fire in our home which is near to the fire station.

The house was uninhabitable for three months.

A member of the crew attending the incident told us it was fortunate that Cookridge Station was operating at the time.

Had the crew had to come from Moortown Station, the extra journey time involved would likely have meant the whole structure collapsing with possibly the attached semi as well.

Since 1994, many more homes have been built in the Leeds 16 area.

If Cookridge Station is closed down, it is not a very good prospect for the people of this area.

To those people who make decisions in regards to such matters, we would appeal to them to think again.

Apart from properties, the chances of loss of life could be increased.