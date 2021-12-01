Don’t let Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain eco-warriors undermine local climate action – Yorkshire Post Letters

Are protests by eco-warriors from Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion justified - or not?

DESPITE recent restrictive government legislation, Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain are sticking to their guns as well as the roads.

Given the large carbon footprint left by the motor racing GP circus as it jets around the world to its next exotic location, would they not do better to glue themselves to the track in front of Lewis Hamilton, rather than blocking ambulances.

Now globally, we have had Cop26. Lots of declarations and promises but do we really think that China and India will stop using coal, or that the West, especially the US, will rein back its rampant consumerism?

Nationally, Boris Johnson says we are doing better than most.

Even if true, it has been as a result of massive taxpayer subsidies for variable wind and solar power, coupled with a massive gamble on unproven technology like electric cars and heat pumps.

At a personal level, we try to do our bit by recycling and turning off lights, but much seems to be re-inventing the wheel from earlier days.

My milkman, who has delivered my doorstep milk in glass bottles for decades, is promoted from Private (First Class) to Knight in Shining Armour.

My local veg shop provides paper bags, just like the grocer shop of my youth used for anything loose, from rice to broken biscuits.

Unfortunately, my own personal project seems doomed to failure. I am unable to persuade my wife to change our quilted toilet rolls for ecologically friendly squares of the recycled Yorkshire Post hung on a hook.

From: Bill McKinnon, Leeds.

LEEDS City Council has approved the construction of tall buildings on the site of the former international pool. These buildings will not be carbon neutral. Far from it.

According to the officer’s report, they will have carbon emissions reduced by 20 per cent with reference to a target set in Part L of the 2013 Building Regulations.

This 2013 target requires that new residential buildings have carbon emissions six per cent less than the average carbon emissions of such buildings in 2010.

That Leeds City Council has approved such carbon wasteful buildings in late 2021 is appalling, especially when you consider that Leeds is a city committed to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2030.