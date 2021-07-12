Doom and gloom stories of Remainers have proved fairytales: Yorkshire Post Letters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up a banner with the words 'Get Brexit Done' during a visit to the John Smedley Mill, while election campaigning in Matlock, Derbyshire. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

It never fails to amaze me that the likes of James Bovington still preaching his anti UK rhetoric in this letter column and more than likely to his students and the Leeds for Europe brigade have still got their woolly hat stuck over their eyes (The Yorkshire Post, July 8).

Because if they cannot see by now that this country is in the ascendancy with trade in goods and services around the world with trade deals struck with many other countries now that the chains that held the UK back have now been removed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the doom and gloom stories of Remainers have been proved fairy tales - no the pound has not fallen out of the sky and companies have not abandoned the UK. On the contrary companies are now flooding back with employment surging. Yes there may be some losers but in general the Brexit deal is and will continue to work in the UK’s favour.

From: M P Laycock, Harrogate.

Jas Olak (The Yorkshire Post, July 8) complains about Boris Johnson’s “disastrous deal”.

Who is responsible for him having negotiated such a bad deal with its outrageous Northern Ireland protocol?

Back in 2019, Boris Johnson had to get some sort of deal in order to get Jeremy Corbyn’s permission to dissolve Parliament and get a General Election, at a time when Remainer MPs, including Sir Keir Starmer, seemed to be doing their utmost to weaken his negotiating position.

It is hardly surprising that Rishi Sunak has “reportedly abandoned securing an EU financial services deal” as EU negotiators are determined to make us regret our decision to Leave.