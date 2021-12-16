Downing Street Christmas parties justify Civil Service clearout – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid-19 crisis continues to prompt much debate and discussion.

WITH reference to the Christmas parties that might or might not have been held in Downing Street.

I would think that 90 per cent of the public would think it’s politicians like Boris Johnson that had the parties; in actual fact it’s career civil servants – and supposedly it’s the best that work for our Prime Minister. The same civil servants that advised our politicians to scrap HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Over the years these civil servants have cost our nation billions in dubious cancellations.

The city of Leeds is a prime example. We have had useless schemes foisted on us, cycle lanes for example. Supertrams, trolley buses, all had consultations, costing millions.

It is high time that the Civil Service had a complete clearout. And we invite proven entrepreneurs to head and run our country. When our Boris is gone, that lot who had, or didn’t have, a party will still be there.

From: Peter Brown, Leeds.

BORIS Johnson must change and become a “credible” Prime Minister, says columnist Jayne Dowle (The Yorkshire Post, December 13).

I can’t recall whether it was embarrassed backers or just wishful thinkers saying something similar when the then 70-year-old Donald Trump was elected US President. He didn’t change, of course.

Despite Mr Johnson’s chameleon-like demonstration of furthering his personal ambitions by converting from a liberal and internationalist Mayor of London into something principles-free that appeals to the extreme, nastier elements of the Conservative Party, Ms Dowle’s ask is probably too great even for him. Nothing’s happened in the last two years, so what makes anyone think it might now?

America was able to quickly renew relations with friends and allies once Trump was gone, and at least start working on repairing the damage he’d caused. Boris Johnson’s greatest harm to Britain’s economic prospects, freedoms and international reputation stem from his Brexit ego-trip. We need rid of Boris Johnson – not a reformed one – and then to start doing our own repairs.

From: Tony Winstanley, Castleford.

IN reply to your correspondent Hilary Andrews regarding the furore surrounding the Christmas party held at 10 Downing Street by ‘staffers’, may I point out that the attempt to excuse this disgraceful behaviour in such throw-away terms, saying that people must be allowed to make up their own minds, is bizarre.

The law was explicit at the time that this ‘jolly’ happened. The general public did not have the choice of deciding whether to party or not. It was banned. This pathetic attempt to try to defend the Prime Minister from once again trying to ride roughshod over the laws of the land is astonishing. Boris Johnson continually refuses to accept that he, and his fellow self-entitled followers, have to obey the laws that he tells me that I have to obey.

For goodness sake, have the decency to say that he is not fit to be Prime Minister and the time has come for him to stand down.

From: Terry Riordan, Ottery St Mary, Devon.

THE Prime Minister has rightly announced an acceleration of Covid vaccine booster administration to strengthen our defences against the Omicron variant. However the great majority of Covid patients now in Intensive Care Units are unvaccinated. As a retired medical microbiologist, I’m horrified by the ocean of vaccine misinformation on social media that clearly contributes to vaccine refusal.

We may receive a post via a trusted friend, but where did it originate from? A recent study showed that just 12 influencers are the source of almost two thirds of the anti-vaccine information on Facebook and Twitter. There is a tendency for anti-vaxxers to use an emotion-driven narrative because it’s very effective at triggering our brains to anger and in the process distracts us from careful evaluation of the evidence.

There is no easy solution to this, and certainly I’m not in favour of compulsory vaccination. At a personal level, it’s vital to fact check information before posting or sharing it. We can all play our part by providing appropriate information to friends or family who have so far declined immunisation.

From: Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood.

ANOTHER government-financed total UK lockdown to defeat Covid might not be possible, as the banks could be reluctant to create more money from thin air to finance a situation where business would be further damaged, as prosperous business is the only hope of getting their magic money interest (The Yorkshire Post, December 11).

If another lockdown was necessary, the State would have to issue its own new and interest-free currency, to take over from the banks. In financial terms, Britain is in an awkward position, but handled properly we could see an end to the self-obsessed UK banking system that exists to exploit every situation, and has no sense of duty or concern towards our country.

From: Sam Willmott, Bingley.

IF Boris Johnson can’t be truthful over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, or last year’s staff Christmas parties, why should we trust his decisions over Covid and the Omicron variant?

I’d much rather hear from the Government scientists at the Downing Street press conferences than this walking embarrassment of a premier deserving of two gifts this Christmas – a comb and his P45.