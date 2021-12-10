Downing Street party fools laughing at us over lockdown breaches are beyond contempt – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson's moral authority has been called into question over last year's Downing Street Christmas party.

AT long last has the penny dropped? Is the public beginning to see what is being done to take away our freedoms, democracy and NHS?

Under the cover of Covid, we are being treated like fools by the Establishment. And so far this has been swallowed hook, line and sinker.

Is the public so lacking in intelligence to see or just reacting to hypocrisy when the Establishment breaks the laws it imposes on the rest of us? For example, last year’s Christmas party at number 10 Downing Street. They are laughing at us.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

IF Parliamentarians spent more time dealing with the problems facing us at the present time instead of standing in the House of Commons lying about secret Christmas parties of almost a year ago, the whole country would be a deal better off.

They old joke “how can you tell if a politician is lying?” – and the reply “his mouth is opening and closing” – rings very very true.

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

WHEN is a party not a party? When it is held by politicians, whilst the rest of us minions, who pay their salaries, are in full lockdown at their orders.

Meanwhile Boris Johnson would not recognise the truth if it reared up and hit him in the face. To him, the truth seems to be anything that protects him and his cronies.

Anyone who takes any notice of anything that he says is more of a fool than he is.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

BORIS Johnson should retire and concentrate on that which he excels – fiction! For, in his current job, his relationship with fact is severely fractured.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

WHAT does it say about the morals of our Tory MPs who choose to stay silent over the Downing Street Christmas party rather than condemn Boris Johnson, his bluster and that mock press conference?

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

ONCE again it becomes a reality that Christmas may be cancelled again due to the new discovered Omicron variant of the Covid virus. Don’t blame Boris Johnson, though, because the PC brigade cancelled Christmas long before Covid and even Boris.