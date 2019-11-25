Downton Abbey brings more economic benefits to county than Tour de Yorkshire bike race – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Michael Clarke, Howe End, Kirbymoorside.

DESPITE the experiences of Harrogate and Scarborough, the hype surrounding next year’s Tour de Yorkshire continues (The Yorkshire Post, November 23).

Does the Tour de Yorkshire bring sufficient benefits to towns like Pateley Bridge?

Tour de Yorkshire 2020 - Welcome to Yorkshire bullish over future of annual race

There is no substantive evidence for any economic benefit or added value to tourism as the majority of those watching were from Yorkshire and merely spent along the route what they would have spent in their home town or village.

Five questions Harrogate residents want answering about Stray devastation after UCI Road World Championships – Yorkshire Post Letters

This type of cycling event happens at various venues worldwide and very few from this country attend which, conversely, means that very few attend from countries that might be watching Yorkshire as part of a weekly diet of worldwide sports televised events.

What Downton Abbey teaches us about Yorkshire and modern attitudes – Jayne Dowle

The BBC and others sell worldwide excellent programmes and films showcasing the landscape and villages of Yorkshire and the recent Downton Abbey film was a perfect advert for the area’s tranquility which is far removed from the spectacle of rain-soaked riders falling over in muddy lanes.

From its inception road cycle racing has been mired in controversy, and the past few weeks being no exception. In Yorkshire, they found a willing fall guy who dished out vast amounts of funding without asking the right questions.