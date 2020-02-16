Dredge our rivers to help prevent further flooding misery: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

ONCE again many acres of land and homes are flooded due to high rainfall, and yet the river authorities can’t grasp that much of it is due to rivers and waterways not being dredged.

The scene in Mytholmroyd as Calder Valley comes to terms with the floods caused by Storm Ciara.

Years ago, there was a team who continually spent time doing the maintenance of our streams and rivers. In the name of saving money and protecting wild life, human beings and their properties are being put at risk.

Just why don’t these pen pushers get their act together and take action before the catastrophes happen instead of making excuses and promising to do better before the next deluge falls on us?

Warnings to Yorkshire councils on flooding dangers fell on deaf ears: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for City of York.

Flooding detritus waits to be cleared in Mytholmroyd.

THE Climate Emergency is real. We are increasingly seeing freak weather patterns which are causing flooding across the country. York is one of many places which flood, and therefore it is vital that the mitigation is fast-tracked so that people feel more secure in their properties.

There are still many issues relating to flood insurance which this Government has failed to resolve, not least for businesses and leasehold properties. I will continue to press the Government to resolve these issues, as they cannot leave residents having to face extortionately high insurance premiums and excess payments.

Yorkshire flood defences are not fit for purpose and Government must act - Mark Casci

From: Paul Muller, Sandal, Wakefield.

I HAVE just read your excellent Comment (The Yorkshire Post, February 11). I would like to suggest that dredging is not some temporary measure to prevent flooding in places like Mytholmroyd. Dredging is done throughout all the major rivers in continental Europe. Have you seen all the reservoirs above Mytholmroyd already holding back millions of tonnes of water and it still does not stop flooding?

It is impossible to arrest the flow of water downhill. The only solution is to dredge the rivers downstream out of the low-lying ground and out of the valleys down to the sea, thus removing any obstruction to the flow of flood water. This will stop the repeated flooding around the Calder and the Don.

From: Carol Cross, The Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (Cafod).

PEOPLE watched in horror as streets were submerged, homes and businesses were destroyed, and emergency services were pushed to breaking point. A report released last week by The Climate Coalition – of which Cafod, the charity I work for, is a member – found that the likelihood of extreme rainfall happening in the UK has increased by approximately 40 per cent because of climate change. They estimated that the number of people in the UK facing floods during the winter has risen to 1.8 million people: more than the population of Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford combined.

This report, as well as the reality of the previous days, has shown that our government needs to urgently act to tackle climate change, not only to protect future generation but to help safeguard our lives, homes and businesses today.

From: Eddie Peart, Broom Crescent, Rotherham.

IF the Calder Valley floods had happened along the River Thames, Boris Johnson and his Ministers would immediately have been on hand to inspect the damage. Yet not one visit by him. Shame on you, Boris.