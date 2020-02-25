Dredging our rivers is key to battle against flooding - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Paul Muller, Sandal, Wakefield.

It IS becoming more important to start dredging our rivers.

A car drives through flooding on a road near Fairburn Ings, Castleford.

Spend all this HS2 money on flood defences Prime Minister - Yorkshire Post letters

Andrew Vine (The Yorkshire Post, February 18) mentioned Sir Michael Pitt’s final remark in his 100 page report published in 2008 that the problem of flooding is likely to become worse. How true his words were.

Every day we are shown pictures of water running down roads and streets into people’s houses destroying their homes, and farmer’s fields with thousands of tonnes of water on them destroying the crop.

The rivers are the drainage systems of our land, when the soil cannot absorb any more water it will run off the uplands.

Why flooding is inevitable in the Calder Valley - Yorkshire Post letters

Every house and building in our land has a drainage system for sewerage for the water we use to wash ourselves in, and clean our utensils.

If there is a blockage or obstruction in the house drains, the toilet will overflow with disastrous results.

The solution is to unblock the drain.

The solution to flooding in the country is exactly the same as the house drain solution, that is to unblock our rivers by dredging and so remove all the blockages to the smooth flow of water from the hills to the sea.

Many years ago farmers did this job for us. It is impossible to slow the flow of water downhill it is too heavy.

Dredge our rivers to help prevent further flooding misery: Yorkshire Post Letters

No more new comprehensive new study. No more procrastination.

Just get on with it now and dredge the rivers from the hills to the sea.

Stop building houses on flood plains or see how it can be done in Holland.