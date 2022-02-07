Duchess of Cambridge is sporting inspiration as she takes up rugby roles – Yorkshire Post Letters

HOW I agree with Stuart Rayner (The Yorkshire Post, February3) about the ills of nasty behaviour in most levels of football.
Thankfully I have never been in the world of football, only hockey and cricket. I began playing hockey at school aged 11.
Hockey players, officials, supporters and spectators behave very well 98 per cent of the time. Umpiring is a difficult, demanding job. We umpires make mistakes, of course we do.
Most players accept that and everything is carried out in a sporting way. Bias is not tolerated but thankfully only rarely appears and hockey remains a joy. However the Duchess of Cambridge knows the benefits of sport and she is a great role model for all that is good within sport, as pointed out by your Editorial in the same edition.
From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.
YOUR pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge at Twickenham, after becoming the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, were totally enchanting.
She’s a wonderful role model who appreciates the power of sport to change lives.
The Duchess takes over from Prince Harry, whose absence, I suspect, won’t be missed.
