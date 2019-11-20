Duke of York’s memory lapse in Jeffrey Epstein scandal interview will not be forgotten – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

PRINCE Andrew agreed to an interview on TV in an attempt to take some of the heat of the media from him – and for no other reason.

The Duke of York's interview with Newsnight appears to have backfired.

Unfortunately, his loss of memory regarding the girl who says she had sex with him three times, and the incriminating photograph of them together, makes that statement somewhat of a mockery.

It is amazing how people like the Duke of York have a very convenient memory when it suits them – his approach has made him look very foolish.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

IF the Duke of York wants to change perceptions, he should do some charity work – and not necessarily with the TV cameras in tow. Even now, actions can speak louder than words.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

A VERY measured interview by Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis – but absolutely no remorse or humility from the Duke of York who tried to portray himself as the victim. He is not.

I’m still trying to work out why he had to travel to New York to break off his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and spend four nights at his home when the city probably has more hotels than anywhere else on the planet.