Failure to set out Brexit referendum rules is not voters’ fault – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Michael Green, Baghill Green, Tingley.

POLITICIANS and commentators have been arguing for some time that the fact that more people voted for a proposal (like Brexit) than against it, should not necessarily mean that the proposal in question should go ahead.

More recently, they have been trying to argue that the fact that a majority voted for something is in itself good enough reason to prevent it from going ahead, for fear that this would be too disrespectful of the minority who voted against. Now, sadly, in your Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, May 28), you have – by arguing against a no-deal Brexit – lent your own support to that.

There may, for all I know, be room for a debate as to whether some issues are so important that they should not be governed simply by a majority vote. But, if you take that line, you need to be clear, in advance and not just after the event, what those issues are and how they should be defined. And you also need to realise and accept that in doing so, you will be consciously and deliberately undermining the democratic process. And you need to be able to argue why this would be right.

At the moment, it looks as though you are all just bad losers.

From: Martin O’Connell, Giggleswick.

THE objective must be to come to a solution rather than to extend the disagreements. The solution is to have a referendum as follows – either Remain or Leave with a deal or no-deal.

One vote for each of us and the outcome will be crystal clear.

There will be a majority for either Remain or Leave, and if it is Leave, the majority will be either for the best deal possible or no deal.

No-one is disenfranchised and all have had the opportunity to express their view.

A solution is required which ends the debate and bitter disagreements, with all of us accepting to abide by it.

It’s time to focus the minds and move on graciously.

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

THE excellent coverage of the EU voting results (The Yorkshire Post, May 27) indicates the severe decline of the Conservative and Labour parties, and makes the likelihood of an early election very unlikely.

Combined with the very low support for Change UK it tells me that all those MPs would have to copy turkeys voting for Christmas if they come out for an election before the Brexit question is decided.