Feuding Scarborough councillors should put local community first - Yorkshire Post letters

From: J A Strutt, Scalby Road, Scarborough.

IN response to the recent town hall ructions, I write on behalf of the long frustrated residents and council tax payers of Scarborough.

Residents have called the administration of Scarborough Council into question.

Councillors have a duty in public office, first and foremost, to respect the opinions of those they are elected to represent and also to put the interests and wellbeing of our existing local community first.

Alas, to all intents and purposes within their hallowed sanctum, councillors seem to conveniently forget their obligations to ordinary local people. They glibly seem to follow their own bent when making major life-changing decisions while indulging in ill-considered, unnecessary vanity projects – all at the expense of ratepayers.

‘Local democracy’ means just that, and should be adhered to regardless of personal gain or any detached and personal ideology.

May I suggest that councillors put their grand moral statements to one side and act upon the wishes, fears and objections of those who already live in this borough? Perhaps the incumbents of our town hall should condescend to develop sufficient modesty to consider those us who have to live with the long-term consequences of their decisions. Scarborough certainly deserves better than this!