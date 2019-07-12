First Brexit referendum was fought on so many half-trusts that we need another one and here’s why – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Peter Asquith-Cowen, First Lane, Anlaby, near Beverley.

THE 2016 EU referendum was rushed and larded with untruths, half-truths and relied on the entrenched bigotry and narrow-mindedness of some people who refused to recognise the fate of Britain’s economy, employment and trade if it was sabotaged to satisfy the populist feelings of many ignorant and misinformed people.

A second referendum is the only sensible, possible, way to solve the impasse and Labour must take the initiative now and stop prevaricating. The people, through Parliament, must make the final decision on Brexit. Otherwise, we will face a constitutional crisis the like of which we have not seen since the Civil War.

It is too serious an issue to be treated casually and the consequences of leaving could be catastrophic for trade and business, employment and the public sector. It could lead to rampant inflation.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has warned of this, along with others. We should heed his words. Let’s see how confident the people are in their new PM when all this explodes!

We are playing with fire, and sleepwalking into an unpredictable future which could backfire on Britain with dire consequences. There is a solid, sensible, case for a second referendum.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

YET again we are being told that the EU would be reluctant to give us an extension (The Yorkshire Post, July 9) if we fail to leave by October 31. What tommy-rot. They really have as much to lose as the UK does if we leave and they will keep on giving us extensions until we vote again.

Hopefully, for them, that result will be to Remain and they will have got us where they want us. My hope is that the British people are not taken in by these ploys.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

THE TV debate between Boris Johnson was the best possible advert – for the ‘none of the above’ party. I’m afraid the inability of either man to be truthful,

and respectful, has only added to the sense of mistrust in the country when the number one priority of the next PM will be trying to heal the nation. Neither is up to the job.

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

I AGREE entirely with the sentiment of your Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, July 10) – William Hague is the right leader for these times and it is important that the next PM utilises his experience.