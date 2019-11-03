Five questions Harrogate residents want answering about Stray devastation after UCI Road World Championships – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Caroline Bayliss, Harrogate.

LIKE many of your readers, I do find the state of West Park Stray depressing after Harrogate was the host town for the recent UCI World Cycling Championships.



We could all feel a little more positive if we just knew what Harrogate Council’s plan is to restore this area to its former beauty.

Here are five questions.



1. When do they plan to take down the railings so that the pavement on West Park Stray can be used again?

2. When are residents, and in particular the children walking from Harrogate Grammar School, going to be able to use the diagonal path across West Park Stray?

3. When are the council going to remove the stacks of barriers that have just been abandoned?

4. Is the council going to do anything to drain the compacted areas (where lakes of standing water keep forming whenever it rains)?

5. Is the council planning on reseeding? Or returfing? Or just letting nature take its course?

Keeping everyone informed would make us all less anxious.

Let’s hope they can return our Stray to its former glory as soon as possible.