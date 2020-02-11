Fly Yorkshire and EU flags on council buildings to show solidarity with Europe – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Nick Hudson, Harrogate.

I AM surprised that the removal of the EU flag to be replaced by the White Rose flag at the Redcar and Cleveland Council offices made front page news (The Yorkshire Post, January 8).

White Rose of Yorkshire replaces European flag at council offices

I can’t see what’s stopped them from flying the Yorkshire flag for some years now. I suppose one saving grace is that it flies alongside the Union Flag. Well, for as long as the Union lasts anyway.

As so many competitors in the Tour de Yorkshire come from Europe/EU countries, it might have been courteous and welcoming to continue to fly the EU flag as well.

Is it perhaps an example of the petty-minded Little Britain-ism that led so many Yorkshire folk to ensure we elected, as our PM, a charlatan and a buffoon with a manifesto written on the back of a fag packet.

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

HOW parochial of councillors in Redcar just to fly the Yorkshire flag.

We should fly the flags of other countries on significant, and historic occasions, like Bastille Day in the case of France for example, to show solidarity with our European friends and global partners.

We’ve left the European Union, not Europe.