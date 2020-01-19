Flybe collapse would make travel to Ireland very difficult – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Tony Armitage, Harrogate.

AS a regular Flybe passenger, I think they provide an excellent service. The demand for their services is so great (eight million passengers per year) that I suspect their dire financial situation is down to poor management.

I am not privy to the rescue plan but I believe it to be a “time to pay” arrangement whereby debts to HMRC are rescheduled. Such an arrangement is currently enjoyed by numerous businesses whilst many others are simply in arrears with money due to HMRC. If, as many commentators say, Flybe is getting State aid for the overdue £100m, then they have been for some considerable time, so why complain now?

Only if this debt is forgiven will it become State aid but there is no suggestion of that. In fact a time to pay arrangement actually confirms the liability to HMRC thereby facilitating eventual recovery.

Surprisingly, it is now being claimed that this so-called State aid is also contributing to global emissions.

If Flybe is grounded how else will travellers reach their destinations on time? Rail transport has been suggested as an alternative, but I am unable to find such an operator to take me to my destination across the Irish Sea next week.