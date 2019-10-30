From: David Cragg-James, Stonegrave, York.

THIS Government justifies its support for fracking with the claim that fracked gas will serve as a bridge fuel to the abandoning of fossil fuels, will secure independence for UK energy and will boost local employment opportunities. Your readers will be aware of the shortcomings in each of these arguments.

Ryedale residents lobby North Yorkshire County Council over fracking.

US energy firm must come clean over Yorkshire fracking plans – The Yorkshire Post says

In furtherance of its position, it has been prepared to approve the spending of £32m of our money on various aspects of an enterprise apparently rejected by most Britons, as well as by most scientists and economists for a multiplicity of reasons, an enterprise many see as doomed.

Fracking and why use of export funds leaves MPs with these questions to answer – Yorkshire Post Letters

In this, HMG is now in the company of climate change deniers, ensconced on the ever more extreme political right. I wonder if our MP for Thirsk and Malton is still comfortable there.

Kevin Hollinrake cannot, however, be comfortable with the recent news that this ‘Government’ intends through UKEF to invest heavily, via loans amounting to £1bn, in Argentinian fracking using funds earmarked to help UK companies to export their expertise in green energy, healthcare and infrastructure. I hope your readers will be as sickened by this news as are, I believe, most right-thinking people.