Future generations will not forgive us if HS2 is stopped – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Ken Redshaw, Harrogate.

I WOULD like to add my support to David Gray (The Yorkshire Post, April 23) regarding the HS2 project.

It is so easy to see the project as a means of saving minutes off a journey.

The project received cross-party support, a rarity in UK politics, when it was first launched nearly a decade ago.

The support was for several good reasons.

First the existing lines to/from London are full now, and many attempts to add new services have been turned down.

If HS2 were not built, the work required by Network Rail would take many years and would cause disruption to the existing services, not only at Christmas and Easter, but right through the years taken to increase capacity to levels which would take us into future decades.

The Japanese realised this when they built new lines many years ago.

Why must we always wait so long to achieve major projects?

If we do not go ahead, future generations will not forgive us for our shortsightedness.