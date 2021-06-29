Give sport its own channel for Euro 2020, Wimbledon and Olympics and let us have normal entertainment - Yorkshire Post Letters

England's Harry Kane during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

THERE seems to be a growing band of supporters for the creation of a free designated sports channel for fans of football, tennis, Olympics, horse racing, motorsports, snooker, etc – particularly the sporting events which take up days or weeks of viewing time.

Sports fans can then sit in isolated splendour and watch it to their hearts’ content, leaving the rest of us to enjoy the normal entertainment channels.

Granted there isn’t a great deal of riveting TV programmes these days, but it won’t be sport. Which leads me to the question.

After being coerced into paying for a TV licence, can I request a refund for the days and hours of missed viewing? No? What a swizz. It’s like paying Hovis because you own a toaster.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

WHY do we have to have so many pundits at the Euro 2020 football championships?

I’m sure the BBC and ITV coverage would not suffer if they had half the number, particularly if the smug Gary Lineker was shown the door, or is it because both networks simply want to create controversy?