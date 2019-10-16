Give the people a referendum on HS2 if our politicians dare – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Julie Healey, Oulton, Leeds.

HAVING lived with the consequences of HS2 for a number of years – I live in LS26 – its impact lies heavily on our lives.

The Government is currently reviewing the financial viability of HS2 - even though construction is already underway.

I have to say I felt a sense of relief to be sent an article that indicated that it would shortly be recommended to be shelved due to rising costs. It stated it would never recuperate its costs Music to my ears. At last, common sense prevails.

However, my optimism began to evaporate when local politicians representing the three major parties were stressing the importance of HS2 to the North on local television.

They stated that it wasn’t about speed but capacity. I felt completely deflated. I agree investment is required to upgrade the present rail system but do not agree with their analysis of the importance of HS2. Who are they representing in their views?

I do not know anyone who thinks it’s a good idea. I am unaware of anyone who is likely to be able to afford or justify the cost of travelling on HS2 – unless, of course, they won it in a raffle. I, myself, will not travel on HS2 out of principle. It’s about time that politicians actually listened to what people want.

Perhaps it could be put to a vote. Oh dear – we all know that won’t happen again!