Give Yorkshire proper devolution in 2020 and end this democratic deficit – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dr David Pendleton, The Crescent, Filey.

THE remarkable breaching of the so-called ‘red wall’ in the 2019 election has illustrated the fact that Yorkshire has been a devolution blackspot.

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake backs city-region deals over Yorkshire-wide devolution - what is your view?

I would have expected the Conservative Party to be emboldened. Surely they have never had a better opportunity to offer, and indeed take, leadership across our great county?

Unfortunately, Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has suggested we “get on” with a city-region model rather than “hoping the super county will come together”. Might I respectfully suggest the county did indeed come together, when an unprecedented 18 out of 21 leaders here wrote to the then Prime Minister supporting a devolution deal that would lead to an elected Yorkshire mayor within two years.

When the public have been allowed to express their views in Barnsley and Doncaster on a city-region deal, it resulted in a landslide for Yorkshire-wide devolution. It was ignored. Whitehall ploughed on regardless.

Is it now seriously proposed that Bradford, Halifax, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Wakefield and York be subsumed into a Leeds City Region without consent of the people? If it is imposed, we will move from a devolution deficit to a democratic deficit.