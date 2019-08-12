Government must bring unified approach to recycling to end confusion - Yorkshire Post letters

From: David Craggs, Goldthorpe, South Yorkshire.

When the Government doesn’t appear to take recycling seriously it’s not surprising that some households make little effort to do so. It’s quite unbelievable that individual councils have their own rules on the issue.

Councils in different areas recycle different materials.

This should have been government-led years ago with all councils following the same set of rules. But time and again we have heard of one council recycling a particular material and another not doing so.

The Yorkshire firm at the heart of a recycling revolution

It would of course have helped if government had sent all of us a detailed leaflet informing us what to put in our recycling bins and what not to.

Some households no doubt adopt the approach – when in doubt put the item in – whereas others will do the opposite, putting it in the landfill bin. I must be honest, I tend to adopt the former, working on the assumption that somewhere along the line it will be discarded if not right.

These are ways you can help fight climate change

But still I do not know if the following can be recycled – cardboard covered in Sellotape, unwashed bottles of plastic or glass, and tins (e.g. those used for sauces, vegetables, bleaches) coffee pods, cardboard and envelopes with cellophane ‘windows’.

This letter writer claims there is confusion over what can be recycled and what goes to landfill.

The height of madness was revealed a few months ago – brand new items of clothing going to landfill. Why in heaven’s name can’t such items go to the poor in this country? Surely food and clothes poverty go hand in hand.

Mark Casci: How Yorkshire can play a key role in tackling climate change

Until government takes the issue seriously and is prepared, if necessary, to dictate to councils, we lesser mortals will continue to make our own decisions, some right, some wrong, and holes in the ground will continue to be filled.