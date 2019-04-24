Government not fit for purpose as it squanders our money - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor.

HOW much more of taxpayers’ money is going to be squandered by Theresa May and her minions? Not taking into account the eye-watering amount that the Brexit debacle has already cost us due to poor leadership, we have had Chris Grayling wasting millions in forfeits by contracting out to a ship-less freight company and billions wasted on HS2 which is already looking as if it is a lost cause.

Frankly, although a few of the Conservative ward councillors do a great job, they are let down by an inept government which is frankly unable to grasp the concept of good and sensible housekeeping as regards costing of projects and initiatives.

Sadly the Public Accounts Committee seems unable to bring the Government to heel regarding spending, being viewed as just a paper tiger with no decent clout.

The whole problem with the Government stems from a lack of understanding of what the country and what we as a population need – typical of bureaucrats wielding too much power and wealth making them immune from the chaos they create for the working man. This Government is most definitely not fit for purpose, and is sadly lacking in its duty of care.

From: Richard Saberton, Leeds.

Do the growing number of MPs and members of the public calling for another referendum or People’s Vote realise what will be involved? I’m not against another vote, we’re going nowhere at the moment, but it won’t be as simple as some seem to think.

To start with there are two questions to be answered before we can have a vote. What are we going to be asked to vote on? It can’t be a single issue with a simple yes/no answer. That’s what got us in the mess in the first place. It will have to be a series of questions with multiple choice answers to accurately gauge the wishes of the country.

And what will constitute an acceptable democratic majority? Not ‘first past the post’ – again that is what got us in the mess to start with. There will have to be a percentage pass rate set. A suitably high percentage, say two-thirds or three-quarters of voters in favour of a scenario, to avoid any whingeing at the outcome.

Then Parliament will have to implement the decision. No long debates, no amendments, no tweaks, no subtle changes to the wording.

If they abdicate responsibility to the people, then they must do what the people say.