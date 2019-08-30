‘Government of national unity’ is nothing less than a Brexit coup – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Michael Dobson, Feversham Crescent, York.

WHEN are the MPs calling for a government of national unity going to be honest and call it for what it actually is – a proposed Parliamentary coup of which Oliver Cromwell would have been proud?

From left: Anna Soubry, Caroline Lucas, Jo Swinson, Liz Saville Roberts, Ian Blackford and John McDonnell during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs at Church House, Westminster, where they will sign a declaration saying they will continue to meet as an alternative House of Commons if Prime Minister Boris Johnson temporarily shuts down Parliament to get a no-deal Brexit through.

We must have a ‘Final Say Public Vote’ on Brexit before a general election – Labour MP Alex Sobel

Governments of national unity are usually formed in wartime when Parliament and the populace are united in a common cause.

Why the Brexit impasse makes me proud of our democracy - Bernard Ingham

By no stretch of the imagination can anyone believe that within Parliament, or the electorate, there is a common cause with regards to Brexit.

The UK is due to leave the EU on October 31 - political and Parliamentary machinations permitting.

They should also be honest enough to admit their machinations are nothing to do with stopping a no-deal Brexit but stopping any form of Brexit.

Nigel Farage will be Prime Minister unless Brexit is delivered - Bill Carmichael

Can you imagine any administration led by Kenneth Clarke, an arch-Remainer, actively pursuing our withdrawal from the EU? I certainly can’t.

Their call for a “People’s Vote” is only following the EU doctrine of voting until you get the right – in their view – result.

If this so-called government of national unity comes into being it will be a sad day for democracy.

What is the point in voting for anything if politicians ignore the wishes of the electorate?

From: Rajmund Brent, Wath upon Dearne.

I AM astounded that Leave-at-all-costs believers have the arrogance to distort the meaning of democracy to support their cause (Ian Smith, Yorkshire Post, August 27).

I should have thought the ability to unite against decisions and to express disagreement was the very essence of democracy.

We have the right to review and reform decisions made by governments regularly and I do not see why referendums aren’t included in this process.

But if we are talking about democracy, how about stuffing the House of Lords with pro-Brexit peers or electing a prime minister on the vote of 90,000 or so extremely unrepresentative party members or disregarding the will of the people living in constituent parts the UK?

From: Terry Wright, Bempton Lane, Flamborough.

THE Remainers calling for a second referendum lost – hence they want another vote until they get the result they want.

Just think what could be done with the billions not paid to the corrupt EU after we had paid our outstanding dues.

Give our Prime Minister a chance. Up to now, Boris Johnson and his team have been a breath of fresh air with a positive attitude as opposed to doom and gloom.