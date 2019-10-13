Government's language on Brexit has made me ashamed to be British: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ian Richardson, Railway Street, Beverley.

I have been very fortunate to have travelled to many different nations across Europe over the past 40 years.

Later this week, I am going to Belgium and for the first time in all my travels, I feel ashamed to be British.

These 40 years have been a time of unparalleled peace, democracy and prosperity for most of western Europe and we saw how those benefits spread to much of the east of our continent with the end of Soviet hegemony.

The language now being used from inside government against our European allies is utterly despicable.

We sought Brexit, it is our dysfunctional politics which has failed to deliver it, now like all scoundrels we throw the blame on others.

We are something of a bad smell now amongst civilised nations.

I wouldn’t blame them if they cut us loose to flounder in the mire of our own making.

From: John Van der Gucht, Clayton Hall Road, Cross Hills.

In response to John Hemingway (The Yorkshire Post, October 4) regarding farmers’ reaction to Brexit, I think if he spoke to livestock farmers today, he might get a different response if a ‘no deal’ Brexit on WTO rules was the outcome.

The Government response, early on, to this eventuality was to draw up contingency plans to slaughter half of the country’s sheep population because of the effect of tariffs on exports. Imagine the consequences. Secondly, the current impasse is made worse by deeply entrenched views, and no give or take, with people not being prepared to face the reality that the country is split over this issue.

Ninety-nine per cent of the time, people accept that we are governed by a representative democracy, however bad some of the legislation is, and the inadequacies of the first past the post system. All of a sudden Brexiteers are claiming that, no we must be governed by referendum.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

Thomas Jefferson (The Yorkshire Post, October 4) is correct when he states that a Cabinet Office Notice did show a no deal Brexit being a possible outcome.

However these concerns were dismissed by Brexiteer politicians as yet another example of Project Fear. So Mr Jefferson is in effect stating that not only is it likely that this aspect of Project Fear will come true, but that they actually endorse it.