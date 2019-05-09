Government’s shocking treatment of pensioner a repeat of Windrush scandal - Yorkshire Post Letter

From: David Collins, Scissett.

I THOUGHT that the Windrush scandal had caused a change of heart in the Government and Immigration Service. But no, they just hunkered down and waited for the furore to pass.

Amber Rudd resigned as Home Secretary in the fallout to the Windrush scandal - but have lessons been learnt?

A friend of mine who is a French national has been in the country for many years. She was invited here to teach French and married a Scotsman (well nobody is perfect!).

She raised a family, paid tax and National Insurance while working up until retirement.

She has been retired for many years. Out of the blue she received what can only be described as a threatening letter from the Immigration Service.

It required her to find documents from a long way back in time.

One assumes if she couldn’t find them she would be in danger of deportation.

After a long and time- consuming process she has received the relevant documentation.

In essence this says she can remain for five years, and then we assume the process will be repeated when she will be nearly 85. This has caused her a great deal of pain and distress and now she feels unwelcome. Also she has the “sword of Damocles” hanging over her.

What a way to treat a pensioner.

We must all be mad to allow a Government to take such actions.

This is clearly meant to show that the Government is doing something when in fact they are doing nothing constructive. Not in my name.

Right to see ID at polls

From: W Forrest, Huddersfield.

With regard to the article on ID at polling stations (The Yorkshire Post, April 30), I am unable to understand the logic used by the Labour Party to oppose it.

Is it not true that our name on the Electoral Roll is what entitles us to be able to vote? It is true that years ago one could be sure that all those who cast their vote did so legitimately, but now there is strong evidence that this is not always so, as there are those prepared to use false identification.

The Government has a duty to amend the system in order to prevent fraudulent use, and therefore the simple method of presenting proof of identity is no big deal.

It is the system used by banks, insurance companies and other sections of society, including obtaining the bus passes used extensively by pensioners, the disabled and scholars – all three categories they claim to be speaking for. The system is the same, so why all the fuss?

The dismissal of the results of the previous small trial as irrelevant is nothing less than irresponsible, for this will only encourage more to cheat the system next time. In contrast, requiring proof of identity closes a loophole now that over time would be exploited to an ever-greater extent.

Is it just a question of opposition for the sake of it, or can it be that political gain could be obtained by ignoring such behaviour?

Small schools can thrive

From: Diana Priestley, Darley Dale, Derbyshire.

Congratulations to those fighting to save Clapham C of E Primary School, a real local, village school with 28 pupils (The Yorkshire Post, May 1).

My friend, who lives in Guernsey, was for many years the teacher at the tiny school on Herm Island. Every day, in all weathers, she sailed out to the island. At one time, there were 14 pupils but their ages ranged from five to 11. This was a real challenge in terms of finding material suitable for everyone.

On the other hand, the school was enthusiastically supported by the parents on the island. Only at 11-plus did the children go to secondary school in Guernsey.

Why should a little school not succeed? My friend loved her years there and put all her energies into her work. I hope the teachers, pupils and parents at Clapham will continue to be able to say the same.

We rely on the libraries

From: Martin Vaughan, Stannington Road, Sheffield.

So once again people who rely on library IT services to administer claims, job search diaries, appeals and everything else associated with the now online- only Universal Credit have been left high and dry by Sheffield Council with all libraries being closed over the Easter weekend.

Those of us who need to keep up with the online elements of such benefits (and who, in many cases, will face sanctions if they don’t) will have had no free internet access for four whole days.

It’s even worse at Walkley volunteer-led library which is closed for an entire week so the volunteers can have a rest.

No surprise there though, what do you expect when you hand a vital public service to amateurs, like Sheffield Council did with libraries years ago?

The need for people to use library IT services does not go on hiatus for bank holidays such as the Easter weekend, nor should Sheffield libraries’ IT services.

Railways a loss to coast

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

If only the railways were what they used to be (before Beeching) when places like Whitby and Scarborough had a direct service without passengers having to change trains.

The resorts could now be even more accessible for people and transport of goods, and the hotels and B&Bs would probably not have suffered the decline they faced in the recent past – but it’s good that things are picking up.

The roads have a long way to go to keep the traffic moving when the weather gets better – if only one could turn the clock back for the railways!