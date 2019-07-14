Grin and bear Wimbledon overkill on BBC - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Brian Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

ONCE again the BBC has attracted readers’ criticism for its “excessive coverage of Wimbledon on its two main channels” (The Yorkshire Post, July 10).

In fact, over the year, the Corporation affords tennis less exposure than pursuits such as dancing, baking and cooking.

Having ceded other grand slams, cricket and most other sports to commercial broadcasters, it is left with Wimbledon as its prize possession.

The result is overkill for a fortnight. Perhaps if tennis publicity were spread over the year we might get more people actually playing.

To those who hate tennis: just grin and bear it; you won’t be troubled for the other 50 weeks of the year.