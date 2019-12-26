Harrogate and a not so happy resident’s perspective of a Yorkshire cycling town – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jenny Dent, Harrogate.

I READ the article regarding Harrogate being the second happiest place to live. We used to be the first. There are many good aspects of Harrogate that we all enjoy in a genteel manner by day.

Harrogate Stray in springtime.

Why Harrogate wants no more cycling after UCI World Championships – Yorkshire Post letters

Huge open spaces; decorative gardens; upmarket shops; and great cafes and restaurants. On the whole children enjoy a strong positive education which draws people to live here, contributing to high house prices. Being a parent, I can’t argue with that.

Five questions Harrogate residents want answering about Stray devastation after UCI Road World Championships – Yorkshire Post Letters

Harrogate is an oxymoron of a town. Genteel by day and degradant by night, giving rise to a den of inequity. Sadly the latter is encroaching into the day. Indeed we have come to the attention of the National Crime Agency, statistically speaking.

A shopper walks along the Stray in Harrogate earlier this year.

I’m intrigued as to who it is who is declaring us to be so happy and safe? Those of us on the bottom rung of the economic ladder, like me, observe something different. Persistent crime, anti-social behaviour, arson, stabbings.

Rather than solely focusing on the facade of a happy and beautiful concept of Harrogate, we need to turn the tide. Work together, support each other. Grasp the collar of what is becoming an arrogant attitude of individuals and our town as a whole. From birth onward instilling respect of others and property. Accountability, compassion and, where needed, consequences.