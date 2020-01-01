Harrogate can cash in on growing reputation as cycling capital of Britain: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Tim Farley, Harrogate.

THE news that Harrogate is to host the 2020 CycleSummit is another coup for the town and endorses the fact that it is not only the cycling capital of Britain but also has worldwide recognition for both tourism and hospitality.

Marcel Kittell won the firts tsga eof the 2014 Tour de France which ended in Harrogate.

This is the true legacy of events such as the Tour de France, Tour de Yorkshire and the much-criticised UCI World Championships. The income generated from hosting the summit should be included in the overall economic evaluation of such landmark events.

Can I suggest that those businesses who felt that they suffered during the UCI’s work collaboratively alongside Welcome to Yorkshire and Harrogate BID to promote themselves to summit delegates.

Given that each delegate will spend at least £1,000 on hospitality and accommodation, there is an obvious opportunity to attract further spend and profit for most retail outlets.

A brochure promoting Harrogate retail and offering discounts to delegates would be a great place to start.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

PLEASE can we have a commitment in the next decade to no more cycling events in the county until the current riders on our roads have been taught how to observe the Highway Code.