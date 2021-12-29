Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s right to free speech in gender debate – Yorkshire Post Letters

IN medieval times ignorant folk looked for a witch to burn. Have we really moved on from those days?
This free speech ruling on non-crime hate incidents changes policing for the better – Bill Carmichael
Take the latest howls of criticism at JK Rowling from the Quidditch governing body. Her remarks about gender identity were to most people perfectly factual. Yet some self-appointed Samurai are calling down coals of fire upon her. They claim, against all evidence, that her comments are in some way hateful. These same people have already driven academics from jobs for expressing legitimate views.
Thankfully, ex-policeman Harry Miller won his case at the Court of Appeal. As he rightly said reality, inquiry and dissent should not be framed as prejudice, bigotry and hate. Yet that is what some want.
These shrill and hate-laden condemnations actually stand in the way of understanding trans people. Let’s defend the right to free and honest speech that isn’t a hate crime.
From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.
BILL Carmichael suggests that the police (The Yorkshire Post, December 24) stop wasting time investigating insults in the wake of a High Court verdict in the Harry Miller case. He does not say, however, where he would draw the line.
