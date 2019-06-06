Here’s why Jeremy Corbyn was wrong to shun Donald Trump – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

I AM shocked and saddened to witness the revolting and ill-mannered way that Labour bigwigs are insulting President Donald Trump, the democratically-elected leader of our greatest ally.

Reader Keith Alford thinks Article 50 should be revoked over Brexit - do you agree?

Donald trump is our ally and Jeremy Corbyn should remember this on D-Day

I do not recall them demonstrating in a similar manner against the previous visit of the President of China, the world’s largest and most powerful unelected Communist dictatorship.

It is patently obvious to anyone with a modicum of common sense that these anti-Trump demonstrators would prefer to be allied to the brutal unelected Chinese regime than to a truly decent, democratic nation like the USA.

If Jeremy Corbyn and his comrades are ever in charge of our beloved nation, we can look forward to a Soviet-style government, secret police and Tiananmen Square-type justice.

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at an anti-Trump rally.

I hope the President was not too offended by the actions of the loony left but will realise that the vast majority of decent, hard-working British folks were delighted to welcome him and his wife to our country.

Long may our special relationship continue, especially now that we may be about to escape the tyranny of the EU mafia.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

JEREMY Corbyn wants to be UK Prime Minister. How could we possibly vote for him when he leads a rally against the visit of our greatest ally the President of the United States of America. Surely this shows a lack of diplomacy we could never allow our PM to have?

From: Granville Stockdale, Hardwick Street, Hull.

WITH regard to recent events, I recall that a senior US politician is reported to have remarked that “America does not have ‘special relationships’ – it just has interests”.

Quite so, it appears.

From: Cecil Crinnion, Sycamore Close, Slingsby.

I DON’T know what advice Donald Trump gave Theresa May on leaving the EU, but it must have been better than the advice she followed.

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

AT the time of writing, there are 11 PM contenders; two of these are from comprehensive school backgrounds. Ten of them have children. Only one, Sajid Javid, has the honesty to reveal his lack of faith in the state school system; the rest are silent – deafeningly.

Which of them can be trusted with education and public services in general?

From: Eddie Peart, Broom Crescent, Rotherham.

THERE are a number of letter writers who blame the Brexiteers for the stalemate in negotiations.

Can I remind them that the people voted to leave Europe and most MPs promised to abide by the decision?

City off-track without trams

From: Bob Swallow, Townhead Avenue, Settle.

I WAS born in Leeds just prior to the Second World War in 1939 and remember with great pleasure the tram network which comprehensively covered the city. We moved to Sheffield in 1964, by which time it had sadly disappeared.

I was recently reminded of them when reading again an excellent book A nostalgic look at Leeds Trams since 1950 by Graham H E Twindale with a foreword by Alan Bennett, who clearly eulogised them.

It is a salutary thought that, as late as 1949, Leeds City Transport laid one of the last sections of new tramway in anticipation of a vast new housing estate at Middleton.

Three and a half miles of this was laid on reserved track. This was an example of forward planning. As I recall, a change in local political power resulted in the entire system closing 10 years later; the vote to retain/loose the trams being lost by one.

Fast forward to 2019 and we have a good train service from Settle to Leeds – when not on strike. The trouble is trying to get anywhere in the city from the station. Sheffield, Nottingham and, more particularly, Manchester now have excellent tram networks.

Leeds, too, with all those reserved tracks out to Middleton; Crossgates; Temple Newsam and Bramley, amongst others, would have been tailor-made for such a system. I would no more now think of driving into Leeds than aiming for the moon.

Too late, the will has gone and Leeds is condemned to be forever the largest city in Europe without a rapid transit tramway.

Shame.

From: Dan Jarvis, Mayor, Sheffield City Region.

IT is critical that we improve the transport system in our region, to create better access to major employment sites, reduce congestion, better integrate different modes of transport and make our transport network fit for the 21st century.

That’s why it’s so important that we get South Yorkshire’s Transforming Cities Fund bid right, and why we’ve been working closely with partners across South Yorkshire to ensure that our bid has real potential to drive transformational change for our communities.

Improving our transport links is crucial for growing our economy as we develop a Global Innovation Corridor, linking residents and businesses to our internationally-significant assets in areas such as advanced manufacturing, health and wellbeing, and engineering.

I now look forward to working with the Department for Transport as we develop our detailed plans.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

PLEASE can Sajid Javid, now he has travelled on the trans-Pennine rail line, give an assurance that there wil be no place for Chris Grayling in any government that he leads (The Yorkshire Post, June 4).