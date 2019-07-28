Here’s why we should heed Extinction Rebellion protesters over climate change – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Dennis Mackay, Leeds.

I WHOLEHEARTEDLY agree with the aims of the Extinction Rebellion protesters (The Yorkshire Post, July 25). Their behaviour certainly caused inconvenience in Leeds but they succeeded in getting the public’s attention.

At first sight a slightly warmer climate may seem attractive, but the effect on the weather could be disastrous. Climatologists have predicted that the rise in the Earth’s temperature would cause more extreme weather conditions with more storms, droughts and floods. We are already seeing some of these changes which will eventually have a serious effect on food production. The effects of climate change are not our only problem. Any country that cannot produce enough basic food for its population is over-populated. I suspect that the UK is in that position.

The population of the UK has roughly doubled in the last 25 years and we import about half of our foodstuffs.

As individuals, we can make small contributions to dealing with the problem of climate change but only large scale government action can really produce the drastic changes required for a long-term solution.

In a democratic society, politicians will only act if a clear majority of the population support such changes, so it is necessary to persuade the population that there really is a serious problem WHICH needs to be dealt with urgently.

We will not be able to escape the effects of climate change so we need to prepare to deal with them. At least for the time being we should accept a lower standard of living. We should also accept higher taxes for the better-off, provided these taxes are invested by the Government to capture natural (non-carbon, non-nuclear) energy. These taxes should be considered to be an investment for the future.

From: David Speight, Bradford Road, Tingley.

MY family have lived in the area for hundreds of years and I, myself, for over 60 years. How things have changed. Where once we played as children, so much has now been developed to bring new folk to the area, at a cost to the environment.

Developers uproot trees, rip out hedgerows and all to make massive profits. Instead of hedgerows we have brick walls.

We do need homes, however developers should have to help the environment by the land they purchase so much of it has to remain green. At present, Leeds City Council and these developers are nothing more than environmental vandals.

From: John Roberts, Wakefield.

CAN anyone in the Extinction Rebellion demonstrations group in Leeds (The Yorkshire Post, July 25) explain to me how it is environmentally friendly to spray lurid paint slogans on the parapet of an historic and beautifully built stone bridge over the River Aire?

I am 62 years of age, but have had an ecological awareness since my teenage years. I have recycled waste since the early 1980s when such facilities became more generally available.

One of my Leeds ancestors was involved in the building of the bridge I mention on Victoria Road. Presumably these people are going to scrub off their graffiti (despoiling the craftsman-made stonework)?

Hypocrites? I think that is the word. Certainly, they show their profound ignorance of environmental matters.

All in a spin