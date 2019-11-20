High time that energy suppliers were taken to task for incompetence and rip-off bills: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Robin Ashley, Sheffield Road, South Anston.

ISN’T it time the energy industry was taken to task and its general incompetence laid bare? Like many people, I shop around for what might be the best energy deal in an industry characterised by lack of honesty and transparency.

I opted to change my dual fuel supply to Extra energy which, at the time of my switch, was promoted as being a best buy. Like so many other companies, they went into liquidation and, at the regulator’s behest, my account without any recourse to me was transferred to Scottish Power. Bearing in mind the publicity afforded to this situation by your newspaper, I had already taken the step of changing my supplier to another company.

You can imagine my concern when six months into my new contract I receive a bill from Scottish Power for almost £700. This bill was immediately disputed by myself, not without some difficulty. Your readers will be familiar with the situation interminable wait on the phone after pressing first this button then the next etc. Isn’t it time someone with a voice like The Yorkshire Post took the Government and the regulator to task for this situation? It is an absolute joke and a disgrace for what is an absolute essential for everyone.