Hilary Benn should stop scaremongering and get on with Brexit – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

LEEDS Central MP Hilary Benn (The Yorkshire Post, October 19) wants to stop being a Labour scaremonger and simply get on with what constituents voted for in the 2016 referendum, despite his personal agenda which is clearly set to fail those 17.4 million people.

He refers to Brexit dragging on. Perhaps the reason leaving the EU is dragging on, as he puts it, is because he, his Labour colleagues and other MPs are delaying the process at every given opportunity for their own personal agendas.

Anyone can say “this or that” about the future without true knowledge and nobody knows the future with any degree of accuracy but the fact is that the people voted democratically to leave the EU so he and his colleagues should respect that referendum outcome and honour the views of those people who voted them into office.

Do your job, Mr Benn, and get the UK out of the EU “yesterday, not tomorrow”.

From: Colin Richdale, Wakefield.

BORIS Johnson’s breaks every promise he made in the referendum. In November 2017 he said “we do not want a hard border north-south, or indeed east-west”, but now he wants both. His deal risks the hard-won peace process in Northern Ireland.

He said he would preserve workers’ rights and environmental standards, but now he wants to scrap the “level playing field” arrangements. Taking us out of the Customs Union will destroy British farmers and put up prices in the shops. It is a disaster for jobs, prices and our security.

He must ask the EU for an extension. He should have the courage of his convictions and put his deal back to the people to let us have the final say.

From: Mr R Chester, Rothwell.

CORRESPONDENTS state that nearly 13 million of the electorate chose not to vote which is their perogative, but even so Brexit was the largest turnout of voters recorded. How can they deduce that the non-voters would have backed Remain? Impossible. The 52 per cent who voted leave did know what they were voting for – and are still waiting for the result to be honoured.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

THANK you for highlighting the humility of Simon Weston and significance of the Falklands debate held in 1982 (The Yorkshire Post, October 19). You’re quite right to lament the decline in political debate. Is this a legacy of the Commons being televised?