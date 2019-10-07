Honours system should recognise NHS lifesavers - not sports stars: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

To my mind the current system of awarding knighthoods is sadly flawed.

Be a good footballer, earn a lot of money and you may get a knighthood, likewise with other sportsmen and women.

Queen's Honours 2019 - Every Yorkshire recipient listed

We read of cyclists, cricketers, runners, rowers all being honoured as indeed do politicians.

Yet, over the last two years or so, I have recovered from a serious colon cancer and my wife is currently undergoing facial reconstruction following the removal of a cancer from her nose.

Both operations being carried out by clever surgeons, neither of whom are likely to be knighted. It is time there was a change regarding honours and lifesavers, such as those two gentlemen, received such recognition.

From: John Wren, Marine Drive, West Wittering, West Sussex.

We have just returned to the South Coast having spent a wonderful nine days in Yorkshire to see the cycling. During our stay in Harrogate, we were surrounded by friendly, helpful people. The bike hire workshop, our hotel and many shops, bars and restaurants went to great lengths to make us welcome. As someone more famous than me once said, ‘we shall return’.