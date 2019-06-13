Hooray as Boris Johnson stands up to EU bureuacrats at long last – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

CONGRATULATIONS to Boris Johnson for telling the robbers running the EU that they can whistle for their £39bn leaving charge unless we get a suitable deal.

At last we have a politician with enough guts and patriotism to tell the EU dictators exactly where to shove their idiotic anti-British demands. That money would help our NHS and our schools to perform their duties without financial constraints, and it would be money spent on the British people rather than being squandered away by the ‘fat cats’ in Brussels.

The consequence of our refusing to pay the EU bureaucrats their blackmail charges, together with our Italian friends who are about to relaunch the lire, all is set for the collapse of the EU nightmare.

Our joy will be boundless. No longer will be the EU bureaucrats be able to interfere in the running of the UK, but I suspect that countries like Poland and Hungary will also be plotting their escape from the shackles of the EU with which they are enslaved at this moment in time.

The Brexit movement here in the UK may well have started a cataclysmic event which will, hopefully, set the nations of Europe free once more.

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

A SURVEY of peoples’ views on Brexit was recently carried out by YouGov. The poll not only asked whether voters still wanted to leave or remain, but sought responses as to how strongly they felt on the issue. A key finding from the research is that most “Remainers” were more passionate about staying than “Leavers” were to exit.

Respondents were given four options to choose from – “remain” or three “leave” options ranging from “soft Brexit” to ‘no-deal”. Over two-thirds (69 per cent) of respondents who gave Remain as their first choice preferred remaining “a lot” compared to their most preferred Leave option. By contrast, only a third (35 per cent) of people who gave Leave as their first choice preferred their least preferred Leave option “a lot” compared to remaining.

Almost a quarter who support Brexit (24 per cent) feel so negatively about some of the Leave options that they would actually prefer to Remain rather than see them implemented.

The Government and media continue to talk of “the need to implement Brexit” to respect the 2016 referendum decision. Such talk is uninformed. Getting Brexit “over the line” is being attempted mainly to serve the interests of the Conservative Party.