House of Lords must be slimmed down as peers aren't worth taxpayers' money - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I CANNOT but agree with your correspondent Dave Ellis (The Yorkshire Post, February 21) when he says that we don’t need so many peers.

The truth is that a great many are appointed by party leaders in order to sway decisions in their party’s favour.

It is also true that many do no work in the Upper House at all, merely turning up to sign in and collect their over generous allowance and then leaving.

The Upper House should be slimmed down by setting an upper age limit as well as having a system of recording attendance at debates with a cut off time for those who fail to put in the

hours.

By all means let them keep their title, just don’t spend taxpayers’ money on them.