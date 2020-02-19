Housebuilding plans for flood-hit parts of Calderdale are plain daft: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Brian Birkby, Brighouse.

Upper Calder Valley is fortunately receiving flood river barriers and ‘Slow The Flow’ work on the hillsides.

A soldier from The Highlanders, 4th Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland in Mytholmroyd assisting with flood defences, in the Upper Calder Valley in West Yorkshire ahead of Storm Dennis. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The River Calder speeds to Sowerby Bridge where it is increased by the River Ryburn and so on to the Lower Calder Valley.

Boris Johnson missing in action as flooding misery continues: The Yorkshire Post says

There are no defences at Brighouse. Instead, Calderdale Council plans to place thousands of properties on the fields overlooking the town. The council claims to be climate change aware. With wetter winters forecast, building on rain absorbing fields is irresponsible, illogical and plain daft.

From: John Bolton, Mirfield.

I totally agree with your Page One comment (The Yorkshire Post, February 15).

In the whole 48 years of living within 100 yards of the River Calder, I have never seen it higher than it was than during the weekend of Storm Ciara on the lane leading to the now almost demolished, Ship Inn.

Action at the highest level is needed across the region urgently. To use Mr Johnson’s pet phrase, “Get it done”.

From: Jeff Thomas, Huby, Leeds.

Common sense has happened at last and the Army has been brought in to assist with flood defences.

At least residents and businesses are seeing some direct action to hopefully minimise damage to property.

The Army have already shown they have got to grips with the job, and certainly sound a lot more convincing than the Environment Agency, so perhaps in future arrangements should be made nationally to have the Army on standby.

Less dithering, more direct action please!