How and why Leeds should follow Danish example on cycling – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dr Robert Halstead, Horsforth, Leeds.

I REFER to the recent letter (The Yorkshire Post, October 8) from Martin J Phillips of Leeds which argued that Yorkshire’s climate and wet weather means that cycle commuting is not a practical option in the county.

Will more people commute by bike following the staging of major cycling events in Yorkshire?

UCI Road World Championships showed why people do not commute by bike in Yorkshire - Yorkshire Post letters

However, the example of Copenhagen suggests that climate is not a barrier.

The average annual temperature in Leeds is 9.5C, with average annual rainfall of 697mm. The climate of Copenhagen is very similar, where the average annual temperature is 8.4C and the average annual rainfall is 621mm.

Why Harrogate wants no more cycling after UCI World Championships – Yorkshire Post letters

The rates of cycling in the two cities are however very different. In Leeds, 10.5 per cent of adults cycle at least once a week for transport (non-leisure purposes), while in contrast, in Copenhagen, 41 per cent of trips to work or education are by bike. Copenhagen’s example suggests what Leeds might achieve with a comprehensive network of segregated cycling infrastructure as found in the Danish capital along with cycle-friendly employers and facilities.

From: Jenny Eaves, Balby, Doncaster.

WHIlE I appreciate the damage will hopefully be temporary, I was shocked at the extent of the problem on Harrogate Stray from the cycling ‘fan zone’.