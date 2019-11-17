How banks like HSBC continue to let down loyal customers and charities - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Enid Astin, retiring treasurer, Huddersfield.

I REFER to the letter from Canon Michael Storey (The Yorkshire Post, November 4) regarding banks and the service you receive. I quite agree.

We have had unprofessional treatment from HSBC regarding a change of treasurer and some signatories to our charity accounts.

We submitted new mandates to cover the changes in August 2018, one month after new officers took over.

Numerous telephone calls and additional mandates were submitted to no avail. Cheques were returned unpaid for incorrect signatories after the new mandate had been accepted.

We even wrote to the chief executive and also had a business meeting at the Huddersfield branch, with no solution to our problem. The matter has gone on for 12 months, we have had to continue to run the business.

In the end we decided to move the accounts to a new bank which has now proved successful. We did not receive any compensation for all their failures

I may say that I worked for another bank for nearly 30 years, finishing in a managerial position, when we had personal contact and care for the customer. With centralisation we don’t have this service.