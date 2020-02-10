How Brexit will lead to a more prosperous future now ‘Project Fear’ is over – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Pearson, Harrogate.

THE UK has parted ways with an undemocratic institution. The history of the EU condemns a failing organisation.

Britain left the European Union on January 31.

We all have our personal opinions and assessments, but the truth of history is the unsullied truth. There will always be those who try to rewrite history. Hopes and ideals become sacrificed to deception, misinformation and misconceptions.

I hope now that this wonderful country goes from strength to strength and that we unite as a powerful force for good, and that the path we have chosen justifies the choice that has been made.

I feel the omens are good. ‘Project Fear’ should be consigned to history as an abject failure. I can only wonder how many remain votes were attained by these ridiculous fears.

From: Peter Farmery, Sheffield.

PROFESSOR Sir John Curtice, of Strathclyde University, has dissected the election statistics (The Yorkshire Post, February 5), and has concluded that the Government’s 80-seat majority, “does not represent a national endorsement of Brexit”. It feels like it to most people.

From: Allen Jenkinson, Lipscomb Street, Milnsbridge.

AMERICANS refer to the United States as “our country”. Here we refer to Britain as “this country” because we don’t see it as “our country,” not since most of it has been sold off. So if you don’t want “our NHS” to become “their NHS”, you know what to do.

From: Max Nottingham, St Faith’s Street, Lincoln.

I ORIGINALLY voted Leave in the referendum because the poorer sections of our community were voting that way. Now they have got their way and we have left, is it going to help poorer people? I suppose it is a case of wait and see.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

THE intensity of the acrimony between Republicans and Democrats in the United States makes Brexit and politics here rather tame by comparison, doesn’t it?

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

NIGEL Farage will be surprised to find that he has been canonised during his lifetime for his contribution to Brexit (Phyllis Capstick, The Yorkshire Post, February 5).

I am no fan of Saint Nigel but, for all his faults, I’m sure he doesn’t take himself so seriously. Your correspondent should choose her words more carefully.