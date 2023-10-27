How does Suella Braverman still have a job as Home Secretary? - Yorkshire Post Letters

How on earth does Suella Braverman still have a job as Home Secretary? The woman has delivered nothing but failure since she took over - appointed by PM Rishi Sunak in October 2022 six days after having been forced to resign as a result of breaching the Ministerial Code under PM Liz Truss.

There were no small boat crossings recorded before 2018. Then the UK exited the ‘Dublin Regulation’ returns policy. The small boats began after that.

In 2018 there were 299; rising to 45,774 in 2022. Estimate for 2023 is 65-85k. Asylum applications processed within six months fell from 87 per cent in 2014 to 6 per cent in 2021.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman delivers her keynote speech to the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Conservative Government has overseen a vast rise in small boat crossings and a vast fall in applications processed. Result - a vast number of asylum seekers housed in emergency accommodation for long periods of time, costing vast amounts of taxpayer money.

Home Secretary Braverman has completely failed to reverse those trends - quite the contrary. Her draconian legislation, insane Rwanda scheme and death trap Bibby Stockholm have proved breathtakingly ineffective and incompetent.

She is now threatening to leave the EU Convention on Human Rights - a cornerstone of freedom post WW2 - and join Belarus and Russia.

Labour have suggested simple common sense - renegotiate a returns policy, set up a processing facility in France, crack down on criminal gangs (not just in rhetoric) and increase the speed of claims processing. Problem solved.

Braverman also delivered a speech recently at the party’s conference reminiscent of Enoch Powell’s ‘Rivers Of Blood’ in 1968. Edward Heath, the then leader of the Conservative Opposition, sacked Powell the day after.