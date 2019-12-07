How GP home visit saved my life during pregnancy trauma – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Janet Berry, Barfield, Hambleton.

I AM horrified to hear that home visits by GPs are to be removed. When I was a young mother, I was in such pain that my mother rang up for our doctor to visit.

GPs say they no longer have sufficient time to undertake home visits.

In the 1960s, you knew your family doctor and he knew you. He said he thought I was having an ectopic pregnancy and I was rushed into hospital. I was extremely ill and was operated on straight away. The embryo had split my fallopian tube.

I am sure this family visit saved my life. This same doctor visited my mother, who was dying of cancer, on a daily basis. My daughter has two doctor friends in their 40s, they work only two or three days a week and moan all the time. What has happened to the work ethic and caring of doctors these days? I might not be alive today if our GP had not visited that fateful day.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

ONCE again The Yorkshire Post leads the agenda with its call for the term ‘bed-blocking’ to be banned (December 5). Elderly hospital patients are not to blame – but Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt and Matt Hancock do have a lot of questions to answer for their repeated failures to publish the Green Paper first promised in the aftermath of the 2017 election.